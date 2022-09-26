Olivia Newton-John's Family Held 'Very Private' Memorial Service: Details

Saying goodbye. Olivia Newton-John was mourned by her relatives at a private memorial service after she died of breast cancer at age 73, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

“There was a small and very private family gathering in California last week to celebrate Olivia,” a representative for Newton-John’s loved ones tells Us. “The family prefers to keep the details of the event private at this time.”

The Xanadu star’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death via social media on Monday, August 8, writing, “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

He continued: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Along with Easterling, Newton-John is survived by her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, whom she shared with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi. As her death made headlines, fans shared their favorite memories of the late Australia native, including her Grease costar John Travolta.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible,” the Saturday Night Fever actor, 68, wrote via Instagram just after her death was announced. “I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe, 36, also paid tribute to the Hollywood icon after her death, sharing a few vintage photos of herself with the “Physical” singer. In one pic, the Two of a Kind actress held her infant daughter at the beach, while several other snaps showed Chloe as an adult preparing to film a project with her mom.

Though the “Hopelessly Devoted” singer was diagnosed with cancer three separate times throughout her life, she never let those health battles get her down.

“If you think positive thoughts, you’ll create a positive world around yourself and attract positive people to you,” the “Magic” songstress told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2019 amid her third breast cancer battle. “I’m very lucky in all those areas; I have the best husband in the world and the best daughter. I’m lucky.”

More than one year later, Newton-John gave Us an exclusive update on her health while she was promoting her new song, “Window in the Wall,” which she recorded with her daughter.

“I feel really well, thank you. Thanks to my husband and his plant medicine. I’m doing really well,” she told Us in January 2021, referring to Easterling’s cannabis treatments, which aided in her pain management. “Plant medicine has been incredibly healing for me, but I think it’s just keeping a positive attitude and believing that I will be OK … is probably the most important part.”

