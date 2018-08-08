Uh-oh. Omarosa Manigault secretly recorded conversations with President Donald Trump on her cell phone during her time in the White House, multiple sources tell The Daily Beast.

According to the report published on Wednesday, August 8, the Celebrity Big Brother alum “leveraged” these secret recordings while shopping her upcoming tell-all book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, which is being released on Tuesday, August 14. The outlet also reported that multiple sources were able to confirm the existence of what are being called “the Omarosa tapes” and revealed that they consist of “everyday chatter.”

Trump, 72, and Manigault, 44, have quite a history. Not only did the Surreal Life alum become a household name while starring on the businessman’s former reality show, The Apprentice, but they also worked together to create a dating show in 2010, where men competed to win Manigault’s heart. After Trump became president, he brought Manigault into the White House as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in January 2017.

However, the White House announced her resignation in December 2017 and she made her exit a month later. While filming Celebrity Big Brother in February, Manigault said of her departure from the administration, “Oh, freedom. I’ve been emancipated. I feel like I just got freed off a plantation.”

The Battle of the Network Reality Stars contestant was open about her time at the White House while in the CBB house. In February, the former Apprentice star warned her fellow housemate Ross Mathews, “It’s gonna not be OK. It’s not. It’s so bad.” She also revealed that people who consume the snacks on Air Force One have to pay a flat fee and remarked that an “extreme” Vice President Mike Pence “thinks Jesus tells him to say things.”

Manigault is slated to appear at Meet the Press on Sunday, August 12, where she will discuss working with Trump in the White House, as well as promote her book.

