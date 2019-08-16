



Paying it forward. Katy Perry recalled a sweet moment she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, shared with Ariana Grande and revealed the actor’s too-cute reaction to the exchange.

The “Never Really Over” singer, 34, ran into the Grammy winner, 26, at a restaurant while dining with Bloom, 42, and his son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. “At the end of my long meal with Orlando and his son, we finished after an hour and a half, and we asked for the check, and they’re like, ‘Ariana Grande has taken care of it,’” Perry said during a recent interview with Los Angeles radio station KOST 103.5. “We’re like, ‘Oh, my God. That’s so cool!’ And Orlando’s son is 8, so I think he was like, ‘Dope.’”

The American Idol judge admitted that she hopes her future stepson told his friends about the gesture, seeing as she certainly shared the story with her pals.

Bloom, for his part, appreciated Grande’s generosity. “That’s such a boss move, and it’s just such a cute gesture,” Perry noted. “Orlando was like, ‘Man, I have such mad respect for her.’ … She was so kind.”

The “7 Rings” songstress gushed over the “Small Talk” singer in an October 2015 interview. “Katy was very nice to me when I first put out music, and she sort of, like, took me under her wing and was like, ‘Hey, if you ever need anything, I can totally be here for you and whatever,’” she recounted on the Zach Sang Show. “She was very welcoming and wonderful.”

In fact, Grande has long been a fan of Perry. “It was so crazy because I went to her show at the Staples Center a couple years ago, and I was totally inspired by it. I was like, ‘Wow.’ I was like, ‘I wanna do this one day,’” she explained. “Then, just three years later, I had my own show there and she came. And she held my hand in the prayer circle and she was there, and she was like, ‘Girl, you were here a few years ago watching me, now we’re here watching you. You better kill it, girl.’ So she’s always been really supportive.”

