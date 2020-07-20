Orlando Bloom Is ‘Broken Wide Open’ as Dog Remains Missing

Keeping the faith. Orlando Bloom shared the impact his dog Mighty has had on him as the furry companion remains missing.

“I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open,” the Carnival Row actor, 43, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 19. “The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare.”

Bloom continued, “I feel powerless … maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.⁣ Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor said that the “bond” he shares with Mighty is an example of “devotion in ways I have not truly understood” until the pup’s disappearance. “I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend,’” he explained. “I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. 🙏❤️⁣ .”

Bloom revealed on July 15 that Mighty had disappeared. He confirmed that the pooch was last seen in Montecito, California.

The Lord of the Rings actor additionally noted that Mighty is chipped. If spotted, the dog’s collar features a contact number to reach out to.

“If you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station, he can be traced back to me,” he wrote via Instagram. “For a reward, please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury 🖤 .”

Bloom is gearing up to expand his family further as his fiancée, Katy Perry, is pregnant with their first child together. He also shares son Flynn, 9, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry, 35, recently revealed that she is happy Bloom has parenting experience prior to the arrival of their child. “The good thing is that he has a kid that’s nine. He’s been through it so when we were going to pick out strollers, he knew exactly the stroller,” the “Daisies” singer explained during a Hits Radio interview on July 10.

“Some of the strollers are very chic, they’ve got leather handles and blah, blah, blah. I was, like, really drawn to them right?” Perry continued. “And he’s like, ‘No, let me show you what the stroller is. It’s this one that you pick up in the middle and it collapses — a little thing — and it’s like an umbrella!’”