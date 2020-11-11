Their new furry addition! After the tragic loss of his dog, Mighty, Orlando Bloom and his fiancée, Katy Perry, have expanded their brood to include a newly fostered pup.

On Wednesday, November 11, the Carnival Row star announced that they have adopted a new puppy named Buddy. “Time for a #cutedog photo 💙 ❤️ 🤍 plz meet BUDDY, a one year old something & something mix 🙌 ,” Bloom, 43, wrote via Instagram alongside pics of their new furry companion.

“Nothing can replace Mighty man, but fostering this little guy has really filled my heart,” he continued. “If you’ve never fostered or are considering, I’d highly recommend it — it leaves two beings better off & remember what they say never judge a book by its cover.”

The Lord of the Rings actor then thanked Tobie’s Small Dog Rescue and the Labelle Foundation for “helping me to find my best ‘buddy’ 🙏 .”

Bloom and Perry, 36, mourned the loss of his dog, Mighty, in July. After going missing earlier that month, the dog was presumed dead following a seven-day search.

“Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar,” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor wrote at the time via Instagram. “I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing.”

Bloom added, “I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion.”

The “Never Really Over” singer also paid tribute to the late pup via Instagram. “We’ll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget’s brother so much,” she wrote, referencing her own dog. “Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts #ripmighty.”

Bloom honored Mighty by getting the dog’s name tattooed to his chest.

In addition to fostering a new pup together, Bloom and Perry welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August.

“At first they were concerned that Katy was going to have to jump straight back into work, but she’s been fully focused on being a mom and happy staying home and spending time with Daisy,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “They don’t have any trips planned as of now.”

Bloom also shares son Flynn, 9, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.