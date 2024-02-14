Craig Conover is so lucky in love with girlfriend Paige DeSorbo that he uploaded a Valentine’s Day tribute several hours early.

“Life is this. I like this,” Conover, 35, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 13, alongside a montage of moments with DeSorbo, 31, set to Anella Herim’s “Tennessee Love Song.”

He captioned his post with a black heart emoji.

The Summer House star, meanwhile, initially seemed less than thrilled with Conover’s social media activity.

“CRAIG I’M ALIVE I DIDN’T DIE,” DeSorbo commented before adding, “I take a nap for two hours and this is what happens on the internet.”

DeSorbo replied again with three pink heart emojis to seemingly approve of Conover’s tribute.

Other Bravo stars including Madison LeCroy, Amanda Batula and Melissa Gorga also loved the Southern Charm personality’s upload.

“I can’t with this,” Batula, 32, wrote via Instagram comment.

Conover and DeSorbo had been friends for years before they started dating in summer 2021, and have since made appearances on each other’s respective Bravo shows.

“In my head [I know] we’re gonna get married one day,” Conover exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022. “My definition of being engaged is different on hers. Mine is just like, ‘Yeah, cool, we both know we’re gonna get married’ to her, and I didn’t realize [moving in together] starts a clock. … I’m learning a lot through this process, but yeah, of course I am [ready] because to me it just means, like, we’re gonna date forever, and I think I’ve decided that.”

At the time, DeSorbo noted that her version of getting engaged is giving Conover space in her New York City closet — which she did.

DeSorbo also has her own space in Conover’s Charleston house but hasn’t been ready to relocate down South full-time.

“It’s not the end of the world if we don’t end up together,” Conover admitted to DeSorbo in a December 2023 episode of Southern Charm while discussing her moving hesitation. “Now, I believe that I’ve become a stable person with or without you. I know that you got me there, but I really feel stable in myself to the point where, like, I could let you go. I would be really sad, but I wouldn’t freak out, if that makes sense.”

DeSorbo responded with a laugh before noting that she hopes their romance does pan out.

One month earlier, they contemplated eloping in Las Vegas during BravoCon 2023 but Conover ultimately “chickened out” because he wants a big, traditional wedding.