Since filming The Parent Trap in 1998, Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix have always been close – and now they’ve discovered that their bond runs even deeper.

Taking a page from The Parent Trap plot of unexpected familial revelations, the two uncovered that their great-grandparents lived near each other in New York City.

Walter, 60, and her sons, Jordan, 35, and twins Spencer and Simon, 22, walked across the city’s Lower East Side to learn more about their family and ancestral roots while filming the Monday, September 18 premiere of the new Ancestry YouTube series titled “unFamiliar.”

“There’s a lot I don’t know,” the Abbott Elementary star said of her family’s history. “And you never know until you ask.”

Related: ‘The Parent Trap’ 1998 Cast: Where Are They Now? More than three decades after Hayley Mills wooed fans in 1961’s The Parent Trap, Disney rebooted the classic and produced an equally as big box office hit. The 1998 film, which starred Lindsay Lohan as identical twins, Annie James and Hallie Parker, followed the sisters after they are reunited while attending the same Camp Walden […]

At the end of the episode, she got a surprise visit from her best friend Hendrix, 52 – who told her the unexpected news.

“Your great grandparents lived about a block that way,” Hendrix explained, pointing to her right.

“My great grandparents lived about a block that way,” she said, this time pointing to her left.

The duo went on to discuss whether they think their great-grandparents crossed paths while living in the same Manhattan neighborhood.

“Shut up! So do you think they knew each other?” Walters asked, to which Hendrix replied, “Of course they knew each other!”

According to marriage records from the New York City Municipal Archives, Walter’s maternal great-grandfather, Franceso Mansueto, immigrated to the U.S. from Italy and resided at 250 Elizabeth Street. Walter’s maternal great-grandmother, Clotilda Vinetti, who is Mansuet’s wife, lived at 261 Elizabeth Street.

Just down the road was Hendrix’s great-grandfather, Dominick DePersio, who lived at 190 Elizabeth Street.

Even with this unexpected revelation, Walter said she wasn’t entirely shocked.

“It’s almost not a surprise,” Walter said. “Why in the world would we have met and become besties in six hours?”

“It was fate,” Hendrix replied.

Walter and Hendrix’s friendship began when they played the roles of enemies in The Parent Trap as Chessy and Meredith Blake, respectively. The star-studded film was a Disney remake of the 1961 film of the same name, featuring Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘Parent Trap’ Campers: Where Are They Now? It’s been more than two decades since fans were reintroduced to The Parent Trap with the 1998 remake of the 1961 original — and viewers are still singing “Let’s get together, yeah, yeah, yeah!” The reboot, starring Lindsay Lohan as 11-year-old twins Annie James and Hallie Parker, gained its own dedicated fanbase after its release […]

The two have since celebrated each other’s birthdays on Instagram, with Hendrix posting most recently in August for her friend’s special day.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the one who tells me which way to swipe, my personal one-woman moving company, my security blanket, my laughing partner, my living journal and for sure the one with whom I’m growing old. I love you @lisaannwalter BFF4EVR,” she captioned the post.