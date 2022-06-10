Knowing her priorities! Paris Hilton is claiming she missed an amazing opportunity to DJ a very important event in order to attend BFF Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding — and she was happy to do it!

“I was actually asked to DJ for President [Joe Biden] and all the other president’s around the world,” the Simple Life alum, 41, said during an episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast on Friday, June 10. “But this was more important to me.”

The “Stars Are Blind” singer clarified that she wouldn’t go into “any more details because it was the princess bride’s night and her story to tell” but did take a moment to gush over her friend’s special day.

“All I can say is that I am so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale,” Hilton shared about the couple’s Thursday, June 9, nuptials. “They are a beautiful couple, just glowing, and it really warmed my heart to see her so happy and free.”

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, were joined by their loved ones on Thursday to celebrate the milestone moment at their California home. “I am very ecstatic this day has come,” a rep for the model told Us Weekly after the ceremony. “I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.”

The couple, who have been dating since 2016, both wore custom Versace for the event. The bride donned an open neckline off-the-shoulder gown while the groom was in a classic style tuxedo. The wedding was officiated by Reverend Clint Hufft, who also married Hilton and her husband Carter Reum late last year.

Following the ceremony, the House of Wax star, along with other A-list guests including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore celebrated alongside the pop star. In a video of the reception, the group can even be seen attempting a rendition of 63-year-old Madonna’s hit song “Vogue,” singing, “Fellas that were in the mood / Don’t just stand there, let’s get to it / Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it.”

While Spears was surrounded by her inner circle for her big day, the Crossroads actress did not have any family in attendance. Her siblings Bryan Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears were notably missing and so were her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears. Britney’s sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she shared with ex-husband Kevin Federline also did not make it.

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ on Thursday.

Asghari, for his part, did have a few family members present for the event. His sister Fay Asghari took to social media the day after the nuptials to post a sweet message for the newlyweds.

“What an unforgettable night 🕊Congratulations Sam & Britney 🤍,” she wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the wedding on Friday, June 10.

