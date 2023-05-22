A long life well-lived. Paris Hilton paid tribute to her chihuahua Harajuku Bitch, who died at 23 years old.

“Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku Bitch.💔🐶 For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments.🥰 She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber,” the Simple Life alum, 42, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 22, alongside a slideshow of her late pup. “Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now.🥺 She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way.”

Hilton added: “From the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days. We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears.”

The “Stars Are Blind” singer concluded her tribute with a message to her beloved pup. “Rest peacefully, my sweet darling. Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love.🥰,” Hilton wrote. “You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved. 😇 You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade.🐾 Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever #TheOG Queen. 👑 #RIP 🙏😢.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The hotel heiress’ dogs have been a major part of her career — and life — since Hilton skyrocketed to fame with the 2004 premiere of her and then-bestie Nicole Richie’s reality show, The Simple Life. At the time, chihuahua Tinkerbell was the DJ’s other sidekick. She even had her own IMDb page with multiple credits to her name, including 14 episodes of The Simple Life.

Tinkerbell died in 2015 at age 14.

“My heart is broken. I am so sad & devastated. After 14 amazing years together my baby Tinkerbell has passed away of old age,” Hilton wrote via Instagram at the time. “I feel like I’ve lost a member of my family. She was such a special & incredible soul. We went through so much together. I can’t believe she’s gone. I will miss her & think about her for the rest of my life. I love you Tinky, you are a Legend & will never be forgotten. #RIPTinkerbell.”

In addition to Tinkerbell and Harajuku Bitch, some of Hilton’s other dogs over the years included Diamond Baby (who sadly went missing in 2022 and has not yet been found), Marilyn Monroe, Crypto and more.

As for her human family, the House of Wax star married husband Carter Reum in November 2021. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Phoenix, in January.