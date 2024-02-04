Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Jr.,was arrested for driving while intoxicated for at least the sixth time.

Pat, 53, was arrested on Saturday, February 3, in Tyler, Texas, according to legal records obtained by Us Weekly.

He was first arrested on the same charge in March 2012 and again the following September. His third charge came in April 2018 and the fourth in November 2018. Upon his fifth arrest for drunk driving in March 2019, he was jailed from March 15 to April 7 before completing his 40-day sentence on a weekend work release program.

Pat is currently being held at Smith County Jail with bail set at $10,000.

The latest arrest comes days before Patrick, 28, is set to play in Super Bowl LVIII as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. When asked on Thursday, February 1, whether Patrick could be the best quarterback of all time, his father replied that it’s “still to be determined.”

“He still has a ways to go,” Pat said during an appearance on the Greeny Show with ESPN’s Evan Cohen. “I have mad respect for Tom Brady and I grew up as a Joe Montana fan and those guys of that ilk. [Patrick] is on the right trajectory, but right now, I would still say those guys are better.”

While Pat didn’t play the sport himself, he played major league baseball from 1992 to 2003 and pitched for teams including the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. He also played in Japan for the Yokohama BayStars.

Pat and ex-wife Randi Martin share sons Patrick and Jackson Mahomes. They have also recently earned the title of grandparents to Patrick and wife Brittany Mahomes’ two kids: Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 14 months. Pat is also a father to Zoe Mahomes and Graham Walker.

The Mahomes family has publicly experienced many ups and downs through the years. In addition to controversial behavior at Chiefs games, Jackson, 23, was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual battery in May 2023.

The charges against him were officially dropped in January 2024. He still faces a misdemeanor battery charge, for which he pleaded not guilty.

Patrick addressed his brother’s arrest during a press conference in May 2023, telling reporters, “It’s kind of a personal thing that I’m going to keep to myself.”