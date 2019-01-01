Pete Davidson didn’t hold back during a killer stand-up performance at Boston’s Chevalier Theatre on Monday, December 31. The Saturday Night Live star spoke frankly about his split with Ariana Grande and took aim at disgraced comedian Louis C.K.

Davidson, 25, who wore a green jacket, baseball cap and black sweatpants, told the audience about his tattoos, explaining that after he got a Harry Potter tattoo, actor Alan Rickman, who played Professor Snape, died, and then he got a Willy Wonka tattoo and Gene Wilder, who played the character in a 1971 film, passed away. It made him think that everyone he gets a tattoo of will die. “So I’ve been thinking about getting a tattoo of Louis C.K., what do you guys think?” he asked the audience, prompting laughs.

The former Louie star, 51, was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017 and made headlines earlier this week when he mocked the victims of the Parkland school shooting, prompting major backlash on social media.

The Trainwreck star revealed that when the comedian hosted SNL for the fourth time in April 2017, during Davidson’s first year on the show, Louis C.K. “told all the producers in front of me that all this kid does is smoke weed and he’s gonna smoke his career away.”

Davidson added that the American Hustle actor also told the show’s executive producer, Lorne Michaels, “that Pete smokes so much weed that it makes people uncomfortable.”

“Then five years later this mother—ker’s been locking doors and jerking off in front of people,” he added, referencing the allegations by five women that Louis C.K. sexually harassed them by masturbating in front of them.

In a statement in November 2017, Louis C.K. said, “I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions.”

Davidson also spoke frankly about his October split with Grande after a four-month engagement, admitting that he cried at the table with his mom following the breakup. “It made me see how ugly people can get, and how cool people can be,” he told the audience on New Year’s Eve.

The New York native’s stand-up appearance comes just weeks after he posted a troubling message on Instagram, writing, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.” The alarming post prompted an NYPD welfare check and Grande headed to the SNL studios to check on her ex, but as Us Weekly previously reported, he refused to see her.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!