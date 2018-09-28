The backlash continues. Pete Davidson angered Ariana Grande’s fans yet again when he made controversial comments about other men’s interactions with his fiancée in a recent interview.

During his Monday, September 24, appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Davidson addressed Grande’s awkward run-ins with Bill Clinton and Bishop Charles E. Ellis III at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in August. The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star said he’s “never been prouder” than when the former president, 72, seemed to be eyeing the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer and later told her she’s “so hot” that people look at her like that at a funeral.

He also noted his sympathy for Ellis after the bishop was called out for touching Grande, 25, inappropriately during the service. “We didn’t even know it happened until after,” Davidson claimed. “It’s not cool and I feel really bad. We both don’t think that was intentional. He’s a really tall guy, she’s very little. He was trying to be funny. He did a stupid joke, he’s a pastor. He did a s–tty joke, broadcast it on TV. S–tty situation … I feel bad for the guy.”

The comedian drew ire again when he made light of the objectification that the pop star faces. “I get it. I was jerking off to her before I met her!” he quipped. “I’ve been there. I’ve been in the other shoes. Who knew I was practicing this whole time?”

Some Twitter users took to the platform on Thursday, September 27, to blast Davidson. “Pete Davidson is DISGUSTING,” one tweeted. “Don’t try to tell me otherwise. I don’t care if he ‘makes ariana happy’ , he treats her with no respect publicly and I don’t see him ever complimenting her for anything but her ‘sexiness.’”

Another wrote: “f–k pete davidson ariana deserves so much better.”

“ariana always talks about feminism, she loves women and says they deserve respect and men can’t treat them like a sexual toys and now she’s engaged with such a trash like pete davidson,” one user tweeted. “their relationship looks like opposite of all that things. doesn’t she see that?or is she stupid.”

“pete davidson is a good song not a good person,” another fan wrote.

Some stepped in to defend the Set It Up star, too. “Pete Davidson is a F–KING COMEDIAN,” one user tweeted. “yall can’t go after his ass after every jokes he makes, like girl. What. The. F–k, he makes jokes for a living, that’s what comedians do!!!! And yall are attacking him in social media now yall just making Ariana feel worse. Wake the f–k up.”

Grande appeared to respond to the firestorm in a series of tweets on Thursday. “can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls,” she wrote. “i’m so tired pls.” She also retweeted one of her previous posts in which she assured fans that everything will be OK, adding: “j f–king k.”

The Scream Queens alum has similarly discussed Davidson’s penis in the past. When a fan asked Grande in June how long her song about her fiancé is, she joked in a tweet, “Like 10 inches?”

