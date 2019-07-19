Pete Davidson Jokes He Can ‘Talk About’ Being ‘Nuts’ With Friends

A strong support system. Pete Davidson opened up about how he can lean on his pals throughout his mental health journey.

Davidson, 25, made an appearance on Tan France’s webseries Dressing Funny on Thursday, July 18, to revamp his style. While the seven-minute episode began with France finding suitable looks for Davidson, the comedian ultimately spoke candidly about his battle with mental health and depression.

The Queer Eye star, 36, first asked Davidson about his history with hitting the road for stand-up performances. The Saturday Night Live actor regarded the experience as “not fun” as he described touring as “very sad and depressing.”



“Even when you’re with your homies, it’s still sad you’re not home,” Davidson continued. “So like, I’m not touring unless it’s with [John] Mulaney or any of my friends. … It’s the best, the actual performing. Everything else sucks, but being on stage is great. I think that’s true with everything. Everything sucks but the actual work.”

France zeroed in on Davidson’s mention of depression. When the fashion guru noted the Set It Up actor’s openness with discussing his mental health struggles in the past, the Staten Island native suggested that “a lot’s wrong up there.” France then dug deeper to determine “what’s going on” with Davidson.

“It’s not, like, the coolest thing to have. But, like, go to the doctor and get yourself checked out,” Davidson said.

France then questioned whether Davidson felt comfortable speaking to his friends about his issues, leading the young star to add: “Yeah. I mean, we all talk about it. We all, like — I’ll be like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna be weird today.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, all right. Well, that’s the wonderful thing about everyone knowing I’m nuts now, is now they don’t think I’m a d–k. They’re like, ‘Oh, yeah. He’s just having a rough one today.’”

The Big Time Adolescence star first revealed his borderline personality disorder diagnosis on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast in September 2017. While dating then-fiancée Ariana Grande, Davidson spoke out against trolls who suggested he wasn’t stable enough to date the Grammy winner because he has BDP.

“Normally I wouldn’t comment on something like this, ‘cause f–k you. But I been hearing a lot of ‘people with BPD can’t be in relationships’ talk. I just wanna let you know that’s not true,” Davidson wrote a now-expired Instagram Stories post in May 2018. “Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can’t be happy and in a relationship.”

