Pete Davidson Someone Should Slam My Widowed Mom

A vote of support? Pete Davidson confessed he would have no problem if his widowed mother, Amy Waters Davidson, starting dating again following the 2001 death of his father, Scott Davidson, during the September 11 attacks.

In fact, as the comedian, 25, told Queer Eye’s Tan France in an NSFW episode of “Dressing Funny” on Thursday, July 18, he would prefer it if she were preoccupied with sex.

“Does your mom date?” the Naturally Tan: A Memoir author, 36, asked the Dirt star.

“I’m trying to get her to,” he replied while chowing down on a burger.

“How do you feel when your mom dates?” France asked.

The Saturday Night Live star was super candid in his response, saying, “I don’t care … Someone should slam her. Seriously, she’s been, like, not with anybody since, like, my dad died. Someone needs to get up in that and get that lady off my back!”

The comic also said that he wouldn’t be shy about speaking up if he felt like she was seeing someone that wasn’t nice.

“If she were to bring somebody home and you thought he was a d–k would you say something to her?” France inquired.

“Yeah, I’d be like, ‘Hey that guy’s not cool, but, like, get it in,’” Pete said.

Pete’s father, who served as a New York City firefighter, died in the line of duty when Pete was just 7 years old.

The Trainwreck actor revealed to Jimmy Fallon in April that he moved in with his mom following his breakup with fiancée Ariana Grande in October. “So, I live with my mom,” he told the talk show host, 44. “Well, we bought a house together, but nobody believes that. So, I live with my mom, kinda.”

Pete explained that he had his own space downstairs. “I have, like, a basement that’s mine. It’s … like an apartment, so I live underneath her. So, I’m getting a little arcade set up down there. Trying to make it a little … mine.”

The writer told his stand-up audience in January that he talks to his mother about his own love life too. In fact, he said he cried to her at the table following his and Grande’s split: “It made me see how ugly people can get, and how cool people can be.”

