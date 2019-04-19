Come to mama! Pete Davidson revealed in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he not only has a new roommate, but also has a new crush.

“So, I live with my mom. Well, we bought a house together, but nobody believes that,” Davidson, 25, quipped to host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 18. “So, I live with my mom kinda. I have, like, a basement that’s mine. It’s … like an apartment, so I live underneath her. So, I’m getting a little arcade set up down there. Trying to make it a little … mine.”

The Saturday Night Live star said he was calling his abode the “man cave,” but John Mulaney and his family told Davidson they “will no longer be [his] friend” if he uses that nickname. “So, now I call it The Basement, like The Ohio State University,” the Staten Island native joked. “I don’t like that college … it’s the ‘The’ that’s important.”

The Set It Up actor also admitted that he has been spending a lot of time playing the new Mortal Kombat 11 video game. He noted, “There’s this guy who I really like to kill in it because he looks like a real douchebag. … Also he has a hot daughter, which is, like, weird, because I’m lonely and she’s, like, not real. So, there’s that in the video game as well — sexual confusion.”

While Davidson has taken a liking to the fictional character, he also has a real woman who has been occupying his time — Kate Beckinsale. The duo were first linked in January after they were seen getting cozy at multiple Golden Globes afterparties. One month later, they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

The duo’s romance heated up in March when they packed on the PDA at a New York Rangers hockey game in New York City. “I’m surprised by the interest [in our relationship],” Beckinsale, 45, told The Los Angeles Times later that month. “I’ve never been in this position before. [I’ve] never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking and something to get used to.”

Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande for four months before they went their separate ways in October 2018. The Underworld actress, for her part, was in an eight-year relationship with Michael Sheen, with whom she shares daughter Lily, until 2003. Beckinsale married Underworld director Len Wiseman the following year, but they split in 2016.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!