Since joining the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2014, Pete Davidson has found himself in hot water several times for controversial comments about then-fiancée Ariana Grande, Congressman Dan Crenshaw and many other public figures and topics.

In a November 2018 episode of the NBC variety show, the comedian made fun of the Texas representative’s eye patch, which he has worn since losing his right eye in a 2012 explosion while serving in Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL officer. “You may be surprised to hear that he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie,” Davidson quipped.

A week later, Crenshaw appeared alongside the Staten Island, New York, native during SNL’s “Weekend Update” segment. He accepted Davidson’s apology — but seconds later, his cellphone rang with Grande’s song “Breathin” as the ringtone.

The Grammy winner was the butt of many of Davidson’s jokes throughout their whirlwind four-month engagement, which ended in October 2018. She came to his defense at one point after comments he made about the Manchester Arena bombing (which took place at the end of her May 2017 concert) resurfaced.

“Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert,” the Guy Code alum joked at a comedy show before he started dating Grande. In July 2018, she tweeted, “I of course didn’t find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate.”

Watch the video above to revisit four more of Davidson’s eyebrow-raising remarks, including the times he objectified Grande and compared sexual abuse allegations surrounding R. Kelly with the Catholic Church.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!