Pete Davidson just got a bit TMI about his engagement to Ariana Grande. The comedian made a dirty joke about their relationship while performing at Auburn University in Alabama on Thursday, August 23.

“What’s it like being engaged to Ariana? It’s like what you would think it was like but, like, 100 times sicker,” the 24-year-old said after a fan asked about being engaged to the pop star during a Q&A session, which was shared by fans on social media. “It’s f—king lit. I’m a very, very lucky boy, and I’m very, very loved and I’m very lucky.”

After his heartfelt answer, Davidson added, “And my d—k’s forever hard.”

Grande, 25, traveled to Alabama with Davidson for his appearance and shared backstage pictures of the pair sporting Auburn University sweatshirts on her Instagram Story.

“bae was funny as f—k and brilliant today as always,” the “God Is a Woman” singer captioned the sweet snap.

This is not the first time that the duo have been candid about their sex life with fans. While teasing her recently teased album, Sweetener, back in June, a fan asked Grande “how long is Pete?” referring to a song on the record titled “Pete,” named after the SNL star.

“Like 10 inches?” she quipped back. “Oh f—k. I mean … like a lil over a minute.”

More recently, the Nickelodeon alum opened up about their relationship and future nuptials during a Tuesday, August 22, appearance on Good Morning America. “People are always like, ‘When you know, you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, whatever. OK.’ But you just feel it,” Grande told Michael Strahan. “He ticks every box and gets better every day. I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful. … I’m enjoying every minute ‘cause life’s too short.”

She added: “We’re gonna, like, take our time to plan it. We’ve been planning and my friends and I, my mom and everybody, have been brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff. And it’s really fun.”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that Grande and Davidson got engaged after weeks of dating.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!