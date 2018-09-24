Bonding over breakups? Pete Davidson finally addressed he and fiancée Ariana Grande‘s splits with Cazzie David and Mac Miller, respectively, before they started dating.

“Timing, I feel like, is everything,” Davidson, 24, told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show on Monday, September 24. “We both were in a similar situation at the same time.”

“You’re both broken up,” Stern interjected. “You were dating Larry David’s daughter for two years, serious relationship. You broke up for whatever reason, she was with that guy Mac Miller and you both break up.”

The comedian, who was nodding his head in agreement as the host recalled their respective relationships, added the splits happened “pretty much like the same time.”

Us Weekly broke the news that Davidson and Grande, 25, got engaged in June after weeks of dating. A month earlier, Us confirmed the actor and Cazzie called it quits after two years together. Days before that, the pop star confirmed her two-year relationship with Miller had ended.

“When she left, I was like ‘What a f—king idiot I am,’” Davidson told Stern about meeting Grande in the SNL’s writers room. “I don’t even remember, I was just staring at her. And my boy Dave, who worked there at the time, we were just like, ‘What the f—k is this thing? It’s like a robot.’”

Davidson added that the twosome started dating because of manager Scooter Braun. “Booking my career and wife,” he joked. “I was down in the dumps and he came to visit me at SNL … It was a rough time. It was an assortment of things, an assortment of s—t.”

He continued: “I just think some people are meant to be together and some people aren’t. Even if they’re good people or not. Some people just aren’t good in relationships together. I just think we’re supposed to be together.”

While it’s unclear if Davidson has spoke to Cazzie since their split, Grande recently paid tribute to Miller, who died of an apparent overdose at the age of 26 on September 7. “you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away,” Grande wrote in part on Instagram on September 14. “i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

The “Sweetener” singer later announced through her rep she was taking “much needed time to heal and mend.”

“She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline,” her rep told Us after the Nickelodeon alum and Davidson both opted not to attend the 2018 Emmy Awards on September 17. “She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Grande also responded to a fan’s Instagram meme about saving money for her tour on Saturday, September 22. “u gonna be saving for a looooooooooong time….” she wrote in a since-deleted comment.

