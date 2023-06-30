Pete Davidson‘s mom, Amy Davidson, is devoted to her son — so devoted that she once made a burner account to clap back at trolls complaining about his Saturday Night Live performances.

“My mom used to have a fake Twitter account when I first got SNL,” the comedian, 29, revealed on the Wednesday, June 28, episode of “Family Trips With the Meyers Brothers” podcast. “It was, like, my second or third year, and it was a lot of ‘he’s not useful’ typical Twitter comments, and my mom made a f–king fake Twitter account under the name @JoeSmith1355 and would respond to everyone.”

Pete went on to joke that his mom’s replies were far too detailed to seem like they were really coming from someone who didn’t know him. “It was so specific,” he explained to host Seth Meyers. “Like, ‘Actually, I heard he’s working on himself and does that quite often.'”

Despite her best efforts, Amy’s bit was eventually discovered because she failed to make all of her account’s details pseudonymous.

“This was the kicker. Everyone found out it was my mom, not through detective work,” Pete recalled. “They found out because her username was @JoeSmith, but her profile name was Amy Davidson and the profile picture was Amy Davidson. So, it was a picture of my mom, with a name that said @JoeSmith1355, commenting on all these haters. … She got my back, dude.”

Pete, who starred on SNL from 2014 to 2022, also revealed that his mom used to attend the show’s famous afterparties — and occasionally went to them without him so she could see her own friends, including Kenan Thompson‘s mother.

“Her mom energy is very transferable to people who are not her children,” Meyers, 49, quipped of Amy. “You get a nice mom hit off her even though she’s not your mom.”

During the podcast, Pete also gave fans an update on the status of the decommissioned Staten Island Ferry he bought with Colin Jost.

“We just got all the plans built, and we had them do one of those computer-generated, ‘show you what it could be’ type things, and now we’re out to a few people,” he explained, joking that he and Jost, 41, are still “in the hole” for the purchase. “And it seems like it’s all going well, but it’s definitely like five years away.”

Eventually, the goal is to dock the ferry from April through September or October in New York City, then tug it down to Miami for the winter. “There’ll be a restaurant, there’ll be a concert venue, there’ll be a movie theater,” Pete said, adding that there are also plans for a hotel on board.

Asked whether the ship has a name, Pete revealed that it’ll keep the “Staten Island Ferry” label once it opens, but it’s legally registered as something else.

“We jokingly named it the Titanic 2 on the LLC when we had to buy it,” Pete said, claiming that the moniker was Jost’s idea. “I can’t take full credit for that.