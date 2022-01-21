Home sweet home. Staten Island natives Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have officially obtained a piece of history in the form of a decommissioned ferry.

A boat titled the John F. Kennedy was bought by an anonymous bidder for $280,000 on Wednesday, January 19. The buyers, it just so happens, are Jost, 39, Davidson, 28, and Paul Italia, who have plans to turn the vessel into an event venue, Us Weekly can confirm. The iconic ferry will offer a live entertainment space that includes comedy, art and food.

The listing for the auction item noted that although the 5,200-person boat is technically in good condition, it will need to be fixed up internally before it is good to go. The trio also still need to find a waterfront home where it will be docked permanently.

“This double ended, passenger and vehicle ferry up for auction is in poor condition and had to be decommissioned due to mechanical issues, the mechanical issues are on the propulsion end,” the description for the item read. “On this vessel are numerous spare parts which are obsolete and not needed by our agency.”

Davidson’s new purchase comes after he was recently spotted spending time in Staten Island with Kim Kardashian. After the reality star, 41, made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October 2021, the pair were photographed hanging out in the comedian’s native borough.

As they continued to spark romance rumors, a source told Us Weekly that the Meet Cute star waited to ask the beauty mogul to “hang out” after they were done working together.

“He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” the insider exclusively revealed in November 2021. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”

One month later, Davidson and Kardashian were seen holding hands in Palm Springs, California, after celebrating the Guy Code alum’s birthday. At the time, another source told Us that the California native was “getting serious” with Davidson amid her divorce from Kanye West. The exes share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

“Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way,” the insider shared in December 2021. “Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”

Jost, for his part, has also stayed connected to his Staten Island roots. The How to Be Single star’s wedding to Scarlett Johansson was announced with a funny twist in October 2020.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the official Instagram account for Meals on Wheels America announced alongside a photo of the Staten Island Ferry with the phrase “Jost Married.”

Less than one year after their nuptials, Jost confirmed that the Black Widow star, 36, gave birth to their son, Cosmo.

“OK OK we had a baby,” Jost wrote via Instagram in August 2021. “His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries, please contact our publicist [Michael Che]. #wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #we’regoingtodisneyland.” (Johansson also shares 7-year-old daughter Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.)