Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan may not be a couple — but they’re definitely not social distancing. Flanagan, 27, wrapped her arms around the former Bachelor, 28, in a new video for a fan.

On Wednesday, April 8, Cameo shared a video that the duo sent to a fan on her birthday.

“I heard there was a rumor or something that you guys thought that I was like quarantined with a Chicago property tax lawyer,” the pilot says in the footage as Flanagan, who is an attorney, walks to the refrigerator behind him. “What the hell is that? What? Where’d you come from?”

Flanagan then comes over and says hi to the fan, and wraps her arms around Weber’s shoulders.

“Hi Lexi! Hey, I heard that you’re an attorney as well,” she says. “And it looks like great minds think alike. And to be honest I think both you and I should sue him for not choosing me!”

The Bachelorette alum then ends the video. “OK, this just got weird! What, no. I’m wishing her a happy birthday, don’t listen to her!”

Weber, who charges $149 per Cameo video, was first spotted in Chicago with Flanagan on March 24, and the pair have been inseparable since.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” he said on “The Viall Files,” on Tuesday, April 7. “We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

The pair are staying in separate rooms, the reality star said later during the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, noting that he and Flanagan have gotten very close very fast, due to the current circumstances.

“You get to know someone quick like this,” he told hosts Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay. “I’ve definitely gotten to know her very well — everything that kind of makes her tick and just, like, annoys her and all that stuff. It’s been good.”

Flanagan was eliminated during week 7 of The Bachelor, but claimed during a recent interview that producers kept her from the lead and were pulling them apart.

“On the one-on-one, nothing happened between us but he had this, like, demeanor toward me that was so pissed off and I was looking at him, like, ‘What the hell were you told?’ because nothing happened here for you to have this attitude,” she said on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “And so right then and there, I knew something was going on behind the scenes, and I was like, ‘This is bulls–t’.”

Weber got engaged at the end of the season to Hannah Ann Sluss, but ended the relationship shortly after filming stopped, partially due to his feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. Although he and Prewett spent time together after the After the Final Rose special, they decided not to get into a relationship.