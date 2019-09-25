



From one peach to another. Phaedra Parks’ new boyfriend, Medina Islam, previously dated another Real Housewives of Atlanta alum — Claudia Jordan!

Parks, 45, introduced her Instagram followers to Islam on his 36th birthday.

“#HappyBirthday @medinadidit 🎂,” the reality TV personality wrote alongside an adorable photo of the pair.

The Haves and the Have Nots actor sweetly replied, “Thank u my Beautiful Queen.”

According to Bravo, Islam was previously linked to Jordan, who starred alongside Parks on the reality series for season 7. While the actress appeared in a guest role for season 8 before exiting the show entirely, the Georgia attorney was a full-time cast member from seasons 3 to 9. Parks left the show in 2017 after she admitted she told Porsha Williams about Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker’s alleged plan to drug Williams and have sex with her.

While her return would be controversial, Parks told Us in April that she isn’t ruling it out.

“I never say never because that is very final and you never know what could happen,” she told Us at the time. “I am very happy. I am living my best life. I did for eight years.”

Parks was previously married to Apollo Nida, with whom she sons Ayden, 9, and Dylan, 6. They called it quits in 2014 after he was sentenced to 96 months in prison for pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. While Nida was released in June, he was arrested again days later for violating his parole. According to reports, he moved into a halfway house in Philadelphia in July.

Before she started seeing Islam, Parks dated Tone Kapone. Back in February, she told Us that she wasn’t “rushing into” marriage with the radio DJ.

“I’m very fond of him and we adore each other … [He’s] a great guy. He’s super supportive,” Parks said at the time. “He’s everything I’ve prayed for and more.”

According to reports, Parks and Kapone split in May.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!