Apollo-Nida-Claims-Ex-Phaedra-Parks-Is-Keeping-Him-From-Their-Kids

Two years after finalizing their divorce, Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Apollo Nida and Phaedra Parks appear to be at odds again. On Instagram, Nida claimed that the former Housewife is keeping him from seeing their sons, 9-year-old Ayden and 6-year-old Dylan.

“DON’T WORRY ! We will be together soon,” Nida, 40, captioned a photo of the boys he posted on Sunday, August 11. “No matter what,she can’t keep us apart. The fight will not stop to be a good DAD!!! There’s not a day that goes by I don’t think of the 2 of u. LOVE AND MISS YA SO MUCH.#dayonedad #alwaysbeenthere #fathershaverightstoo.”

Parks, 45, and Nida married in 2009, split in 2014, and finalized their divorce in 2017 after a years-long legal battle. “I wasn’t holding on to him,” Parks told Us Weekly a few months after the split was finalized. “He kept appealing the divorce and finally it was granted. Apollo and I started dating in high school, and now I’m in my early 40s, so it was time to go. That’s almost a lifetime. Thank God it’s over, but thank God it happened because we have two beautiful kids.”

Nida is currently facing other struggles. In June, The Blast reported that he had been arrested for allegedly violating his parole just days after his release from prison. Prior to his release, Nida was serving a 7-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud in May 2014. He was originally sentenced to 96 months but had his sentence reduced in March.

These days, Parks is dating Tone Kapone, and she told Us in February that her relationship with the radio personality was “of course” getting more serious — but they weren’t talking marriage yet. “I’m not rushing into that you know, but I’m very fond of him and we adore each other,” the reality star explained at the time. “[He’s] a great guy. He’s super supportive. He’s everything I’ve prayed for and more.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!