Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham have been keeping their relationship low-key since sparking romance rumors in late 2022.

The pair initially started out as friends before fans began speculating about their relationship status after Bridgers seemingly ended her romance with Paul Mescal.

Bridgers and Mescal had been linked since 2020 and at one point were rumored to be engaged. After their breakup, however, the twosome remained largely tight-lipped about their personal life. The actor later made a rare comment about reading speculative reports about his split from Bridgers.

“I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my whatever — that will always be there,” Mescal told Vanity Fair in February 2023 about how “really mad and upset” he felt regarding the rumors. “The temptation still exists to be like, ‘Shut the f–k up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s not going on.’”

Three months later, Bridgers shared her feelings about fans discussing her love life.

“I’ve had people take more than I’m giving, and I’m giving a lot,” the singer told WSJ. Magazine in May 2023. “I’m pretty f–king transparent because I would value that in someone whose music I liked when I was a kid. Seeing any representation of any feeling and anything true was awesome to me. To be punished for that is so dark.”

Burnham, for his part, previously dated filmmaker Lorene Scafaria.

Scroll on for a full timeline of Bridgers and Burnham’s romance:

August 2021

Bridgers and Burnham made a surprise appearance at Pete Holmes’ “Living at Largo” show in Los Angeles. “Thanks to everyone who came to largo last night, most of all @phoebebridgers and @boburnham!!!” Holmes captioned an Instagram photo of the duo.

December 2022

Amid rumors that Bridgers had split from Mescal, the musician was spotted spending time with Burnham several times in Los Angeles. The pair also made a public appearance at a comedy show in New York City that same month.

January 2023

Bridgers was seen walking through LAX airport with Burnham shortly after announcing her father’s death. She later slammed fans who “bullied” her as she traveled to her dad’s funeral.

“I’m coming from a place of literally — I’m feeling it in my body as I’m saying — but people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, f–king bullied me at the airport on the way to my father’s funeral this year,” she said in an interview with Them magazine two months later.

May 2023

While in the VIP section at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Philadelphia, Keith Urban uploaded footage of himself that showed Bridgers and Burnham cuddling in the background.

Urban issued an apology one month later, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Yeah, oh, I found out. Phoebe, I’m so sorry. It felt very awkward. I felt bad. I was just digging on the concert! You never know what’s gonna happen.”

August 2023

Bridgers seemingly confirmed her romance with Burnham by posting an Instagram Story showing her arm around a man. The photo was taken from behind as the couple sat on a piano bench.

November 2023

Bridgers and Burnham were photographed holding hands after attending a taping of Saturday Night Live, where Bridgers’ band Boygenius was the musical guest.