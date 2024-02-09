Phoebe Bridgers and boyfriend Bo Burnham had a little healthy competition at home leading up to the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Bridgers, 29, shared rare insight into her love life in an interview with Vanity Fair published Thursday, February 8, when asked where she planned to keep the trophies she collected at the awards show. (Bridgers won three of her four Grammys with Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.)

“[Bo] put his Grammy by my side of the bed to f—k with me,” Bridgers revealed. “Now I kind of want to put four just crowding his bedside table. I think that’d be funny.”

Bridgers laughed at the idea of the couple’s his-and-hers trophy arrangement, teasing, “I got way f—king more.”

Related: Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham's Relationship Timeline Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham have been keeping their relationship low-key since sparking romance rumors in late 2022. The pair initially started out as friends before fans began speculating about their relationship status after Bridgers seemingly ended her romance with Paul Mescal. Bridgers and Mescal had been linked since 2020 and at one point were […]

Burnham, 33, earned the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media in 2022 for “All Eyes on Me” from his Netflix special Inside. He was also up for Best Music Film that year but came up short.

Bridgers, meanwhile, had more Grammy wins than any other artist at the Sunday, February 4, ceremony. Boygenius took home Best Alternative Music Album for The Record and were awarded in the Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance categories for their hit “Not Strong Enough.” Bridgers also won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Ghost in the Machine,” her collaboration with SZA.

While the couple didn’t appear to walk the red carpet together, Burnham supported Bridgers and her band inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The pair have made few public appearances together since they were first linked in late 2022 following Bridgers’ split from Paul Mescal. Last summer, however, Bridgers and Burnham accidentally made their relationship official at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour — with an assist from Keith Urban, who caught the couple on camera while filming from the VIP tent at one of Swift’s Philadelphia concerts.

Related: All the Celebrity PDA at the Grammy Awards Hot and heavy! These famous couples weren’t afraid to take their Grammy Awards PDA to the next level. At the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, stars including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun hit the red carpet ready to put their love on […]

Swift, 34, was spotted chatting with Burnham at the Grammys on Sunday and later goofed off with Boygenius while celebrating their wins. In a video shared via social media, Bridgers posed for pics with Dacus and Baker, both 28, each of whom held a trophy in their hands. Swift crashed the photo shoot and gave Bridgers — who sings on the Red (Taylor’s Version) vault song “Nothing New” — a big hug.

Swift proceeded to join the band on the step and repeat “just for fun,” standing beside Dacus and holding her Grammys. “Can I put them on your head? One of them?” Swift asked Dacus, who reluctantly approved. Swift’s BFF and longtime producer Jack Antonoff joined in on the chaotic celebration, serving “side shoulder” for the photographers.