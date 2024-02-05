Bo Burnham Supports Phoebe Bridgers at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Bo Burnham proved he’s strong enough to be Phoebe Bridgers’ man while showing her support at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

While posing with Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, Bridgers, 29, put her arms around Burnham in photo from inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5.

After the awards show, the couple headed to an afterparty at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, per photos published by Daily Mail.

On Sunday, Bridgers was nominated in seven categories including Album of the Year with Boygenius for their 2023 LP The Record. While Taylor Swift took home the honor, Boygenius won Best Alternative Music Album. Their hit single “Not Strong Enough” won Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. Bridgers also won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside SZA for their collaboration “Ghost in the Machine.”

boygenius e Bo Burnham! pic.twitter.com/iSGlJcRZfI — Phoebe Bridgers Brasil (@pbridgersbrasil) February 5, 2024

Bridgers and Burnham have been linked since late 2022 following her split from Paul Mescal. The pair have yet to officially address their relationship status, but Bridgers spoke candidly about dating in the public eye in an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

“I’ve had people take more than I’m giving, and I’m giving a lot,” she said in May 2023. “I’m pretty f–king transparent because I would value that in someone whose music I liked when I was a kid. Seeing any representation of any feeling and anything true was awesome to me. To be punished for that is so dark.”

The twosome accidentally went public that same month — thanks to Keith Urban. While sharing a video from the VIP tent at one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Philadelphia, Urban, 56, caught Burnham and Bridgers getting cozy in the background. (Urban later apologized for the social media snafu, telling Entertainment Tonight he “felt bad” for blowing up the duo’s spot.)

Bridgers seemingly launched the pair’s romance in August 2023, posting a photo via her Instagram Story of her and a man (whose back was facing the camera) sitting at a piano.

Three months later, Burnham held hands with Bridgers on their way to an afterparty following Boygenius’ performance on Saturday Night Live.

According to a recent New York Times profile, Burnham was also by Bridgers’ side when her band headlined at the Hollywood Bowl in October 2023. “You do your thing, don’t worry about me,” he told his girlfriend backstage before the show began, per the outlet.

Burnham was previously in a long-term relationship with Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria, who he began dating in 2013. It’s unclear when exactly the exes called it quits, but the comedian dedicated his 2021 Netflix special, Inside, to his then-partner. “For lor, for everything,” read a title card during the end credits.