Pink once called her husband, Carey Hart, her “perfect little punching bag,” but he isn’t the only thing that has been on the receiving end of her frustration.

The “Walk Me Home” singer, 39, confessed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, February 15, that she injured herself after a Thanksgiving argument with the retired motocross competitor, 43. During a game of “Burning Questions,” Pink was asked to share the dumbest way she has ever hurt herself.

“Slashing tires!” she replied with a laugh. “It was not long ago. … It was Thanksgiving. The holidays are stressful.”

Pink didn’t get very far in her tire-slashing journey, though. “I got clean through the first one,” she said. “He has a raised [Ford] F250 and those tires are thick — thank you very much. And the second one, I lost a little steam and I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife.”

The three-time Grammy winner revealed that she had to get 13 stitches as a result, but she took it like a champ. “Here’s the thing: I didn’t need any anesthesia,” she boasted. “I couldn’t feel a thing.”

Though Pink did not disclose the year that it happened, she previously spoke about slashing Hart’s tires during a 2012 interview on Z100’s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show. She said at the time that they got into a huge fight after their bedroom caught fire while she was enjoying a post-quickie smoke.

Pink and Hart have had their fair share of ups and downs through the years. They started dating in 2001, briefly split in 2003 and got engaged in 2005. They married in Costa Rica in 2006, but called it quits for a second time in 2008. After seeking marriage counseling, the couple got back together in 2010.

These days, the singer-songwriter and the former athlete, who share 7-year-old daughter Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson, are stronger than ever — Thanksgiving outbursts aside.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Pink took to Instagram on Thursday, February 14, to share a sweet selfie with Hart. “Happy f–king Valentine’s Day,” she captioned the post. “And also if there isn’t some stubborn person in your life making you want to rip your hair out ON the daily THATS OK TAKE YOUR OWN DAMN SELF OUT and buy your own damn chocolates and not the gross kind.”

The daredevil, meanwhile, posted a photo of his family of four, writing, “My Valentine’s Day loves.”

