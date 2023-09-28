Police Checked on Britney Spears Following Her Dancing With Knives Video

The police performed a wellness check on Britney Spears after the video of her dancing with knives was reported, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she’s dancing and twirling with knives in her hands and they were really concerned for her mental well-being,” Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Us on Thursday, September 28, who has responded to other incidents involving Spears, 41, in the past.

Worthy also noted that the call came from an anonymous individual who has a close relationship with the singer and was vetted before one of the department’s sergeants performed the wellness check.

“We would normally not respond to fans calling in about a celebrity unless we actually believed that there is a credible threat,” the officer said. “However, we vetted this individual through LAPD … and we determined this is someone who knows Britney on a personal basis.”

Related: Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years Britney Spears’ career and personal life have faced a series of ups and downs over the years. Spears first showed off her vocal skills on the singing competition Star Search at 10 years old in 1992. Following a stint on The Mickey Mouse Club, she signed a record deal with Jive Records in 1997 and […]

The police spoke to Spears’ security team at her home in Thousand Oaks, California via intercom to let them know that she was “fine” and “nothing was going on.” “They didn’t want to let the officer in to see her physically,” Worthy added.

The authorities also spoke with Spears’ attorney, which Worthy’s team reassured that Spears was “not in any harm.”

“There’s no criminal activity so we’re not going to force ourselves inside the home if there is no crime,” Worthy told Us. “Being a danger to oneself isn’t a crime. I think we did our due diligence by going and responding and speaking to two people who are close with her who sufficiently told us she’s fine.”

Spears originally uploaded a video of herself dancing with what appeared to be a set of kitchen knives on Tuesday, September 26, which many fans were worried about the Grammy winner’s wellbeing and the safety of her dogs. However, Spears shared that the cutlery was not real.

“I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️!!!” Spears captioned a pair of videos via Instagram at the time. “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon 🙈🙈🙈!!!”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Who’s in the Zone? Inside Britney Spears’ Inner Circle Britney Spears didn’t always have an easy time maintaining friendships under the strict rules of her conservatorship. “People don’t know this, but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa,” the singer wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “They didn’t want me having coffee or tea, so my friends from […]

Spears’ upload comes in the midst of her divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari. Us confirmed in August that the pair had separated after less than one year of marriage. Asghari, 29, filed for divorce that same day and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

As Spears navigates her split, many of her inner circle are concerned with her mental health. “Some people are of the opinion that Britney’s on a dangerous downward spiral,” a source exclusively told Us last month, adding, “And the stuff she’s been [doing] hasn’t done much to dampen that worry. The concern for Britney’s welfare right now is off the charts.”