Sam Asghari‘s family feels relieved following his split from Britney Spears.

“Sam’s family is so thankful he left the relationship with Britney when he did,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Although they will always love and support Sam, deep down they never felt she was the right partner for him.”

According to the insider, Asghari’s family tried to voice their concerns with him when the pair first got together in 2016, but “let it go” once they could tell “things were getting serious.”

Asghari, 29, and Spears, 41, split in August after 14 months of marriage. In Asghari’s divorce filing, he cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and asked Spears to pay spousal support and his attorney fees.

One day later, the trainer spoke out about their split on social media.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote via an Instagram Story statement at the time, adding in the post that “s—t happens.”

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he continued.

Spears, for her part, released her own statement later that month.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” Spears wrote via Instagram. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

According to the Grammy winner, she had been “playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that.”

Although cheating rumors plagued Spears in the wake of their breakup, a source told Us that friends didn’t see infidelity as a “possibility.” Instead, the pair had other “problems for a while.”

“Although things seemed OK on the surface, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Sam just wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney,” the source said. “They both wanted different things and they couldn’t come to an agreement on several issues such as having children.” (Spears shares sons Jayden, 17, and Sean, 18, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.)

The exes are now focused on their different futures.

“Sam is focused on moving forward with his life and although he shared a lot of happy memories with Britney, he’s excited to see what’s next,” an insider told Us in August. “Sam is continuing to work on his fitness brand, but his main focus is pursuing his acting career. That’s where his passion lies and what makes him the happiest.”

Spears, for her part, is “focusing on herself” while she prepares for the October release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, a separate source told Us at the time. She is also working on new music.

Some in her inner circle, however, are concerned with Spears’ mental health. “Some people are of the opinion that Britney’s on a dangerous downward spiral and the stuff she’s been [doing] hasn’t done much to dampen that worry. The concern for Britney’s welfare right now is off the charts,” the insider noted.