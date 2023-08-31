Sam Asghari is ready to work, bitch, following his split from estranged wife Britney Spears.

“Sam is focused on moving forward with his life and although he shared a lot of happy memories with Britney, he’s excited to see what’s next,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Sam is continuing to work on his fitness brand, but his main focus is pursuing his acting career. That’s where his passion lies and what makes him the happiest.”

Now that they’ve called it quits, Asghari, 29, is working on maintaining a healthy distance from Spears, 41. On Wednesday, August 30, he was no longer listed as one of Spears’ 42 million Instagram followers despite being on the list earlier in the day.

“Sam hasn’t really been communicating with Britney since he moved out,” the insider tells Us. “He is concentrating on himself for now and while he’s open to remaining amicable with Britney, he just needs some space for the time being.”

While their divorce is “not an ideal situation for anybody,” the insider notes that Asghari is “making the best out of it” and has “no hard feelings” for Spears “whatsoever.”

Like Asghari, Spears has been busy “focusing on herself” while she prepares for the October 24 release of her memoir, The Woman in Me. She’s also in the midst of making new music, a second source told Us last week, noting that “the songs will be about freeing herself from negativity and unhealthy people.”

Outside of her career ambitions, Spears is also letting loose. The “Toxic” singer hosted a party for her friends earlier this month, sharing inside footage of the big bash. In the post, Spears donned a swanky green dress and danced with a group of shirtless men.

“When you go to meet up with a so-called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken!!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom,” she captioned the Instagram post. “I knew [photographers] were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so what does a bitch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT!!!”

Asghari, meanwhile, wasn’t bothered by Spears’ actions. “Sam isn’t sure if Britney was trying to get his attention on social media by throwing a divorce party and partying with other men, but it’s none of his business,” a second insider told Us at the time. “It only reinforces his feelings on the split and knowing he did the right thing.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that Asghari filed for divorce from Spears on August 16 after 13 months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. Asghari is also asking Spears for spousal support and to cover his attorney’s fees.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” Asghari wrote via Instagram one day after filing the paperwork. “S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears broke her silence the following day. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” she wrote via Instagram. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”

Neither Spears nor Asghari have publicly shared what led to the downfall of their marriage, but a third source told Us that infidelity is likely not the reason behind the split.

“Their friends would be really surprised if Britney cheated and they just don’t see that as a possibility,” the insider said earlier this month. “Although things seemed OK on the surface, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Sam just wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney.”

While cheating wasn’t a factor in the breakup, the conversation about expanding their family is a different story.

Spears and Asghari first met in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. Asghari supported her throughout her controversial conservatorship, which was eventually terminated in November 2021.