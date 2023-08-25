Allegations made about an alleged fight between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in TMZ’s Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair are not entirely accurate.

The investigative special, which aired on Thursday, August 24, alleged that Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, had a blowout fight that left the singer injured and needed medical attention.

“She and Sam were going at it in a hotel room, and it got so bad [that] she tripped and hit the coffee table, cracking her head open,” Harvey Levin claimed in the show. “She needed stitches.”

Us Weekly has learned, however, that Spears did not crack her head open.

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that Asghari filed for divorce after 13 months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and listing their date of separation as July 28. In the filing, Asghari asked Spears for spousal support and to cover his attorney’s fees.

Meanwhile, Us previously reported that Spears and Asghari signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement ahead of their June 2022 wedding. The legal document stated that the pair agreed that Asghari would receive “$1 million per every two years” of the marriage, with a cap at $10 million after 15 years. Asghari also waived any claims to Spears’ music catalog and his name isn’t listed on the deed of their shared home. The duo had agreed to put the house in a limited liability company (LLC).

Following the news of their breakup, both Spears and Asghari addressed their split, Asghari spoke out one day after he filed for divorce stating he and Spears “decided to end our journey together.”

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S—t happens,” he wrote via Instagram. “Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including [the] media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears broke her silence two days later. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”

While rumors swirled that infidelity could be a factor, a source told Us that any speculation that Spears could have cheated is unlikely to be true.

“Their friends would be really surprised if Britney cheated and they just don’t see that as a possibility,” the insider said earlier this month. “Although things seemed OK on the surface, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Sam just wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney.”