Sam Asghari has unfollowed estranged wife Britney Spears weeks after filing for divorce from the pop star.

On Wednesday, August 30, Asghari, 29, was no longer listed as one of Spears’ 42 million Instagram followers despite being on the list earlier in the day, meanwhile she still follows her ex’s account.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Asghari filed for divorce from Spears, 41, on August 16 after 13 months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. In the filing, Asghari requested spousal support and for the Grammy winner to cover his attorney’s fees. (Us previously reported that Spears and Asghari signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement ahead of their nuptials.)

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” Asghari wrote via Instagram one day after filing the paperwork. “S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears, for her part, broke her silence the following day. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” she wrote via Instagram. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”

Shortly after addressing the split, Spears hosted a party for her friends and shared inside footage of the shindig. In the post, the singer donned a sparkly green sequin dress and showed off a clip of her dancing with a group of shirtless men.

“When you go to meet up with a so-called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken!!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom,” she captioned her post. “I knew [photographers] were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so what does a bitch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT!!!”

Following the post, a source exclusively told Us that Asghari wasn’t bothered by Spears’ actions. “Sam isn’t sure if Britney was trying to get his attention on social media by throwing a divorce party and partying with other men, but it’s none of his business,” the insider explained. “It only reinforces his feelings on the split and knowing he did the right thing.”

As Spears navigates her newfound independence, an additional source shared that the singer is busy “focusing on herself” while working on her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, which will be available in October.

“This is a new chapter for Britney in more ways than one,” the insider exclusively told Us.