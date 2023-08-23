Britney Spears Divorce Bash Reinforces Sam Asghari-s Feeling on Split

Britney Spears is letting loose during her divorce from Sam Asghari — but he’s not bothered by her partying.

“Sam isn’t sure if Britney was trying to get his attention on social media by throwing a divorce party and partying with other men, but it’s none of his business,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Asghari, 29. “It only reinforces his feelings on the split and knowing he did the right thing.”

Spears, 41, hosted the impromptu bash over the weekend, sharing footage via her Instagram on Sunday, August 20. “When you go to meet up with a so-called ‘friend’ and drive an hour for chicken!!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom,” she captioned her post. “I knew [photographers] were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so what does a bitch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT!!!”

In the clip, Spears danced alongside a group of shirtless men. The pop star, who sported a green sequin dress, uploaded a second video of one guy licking her leg.

Spears’ night out came two days after she broke her silence on her divorce from Asghari. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business!!!” she captioned a Friday, August 18, Instagram post. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!”

Us confirmed earlier this month that Asghari filed for divorce on August 16 after 13 months of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. Asghari is also asking Spears for spousal support and to cover his attorney’s fees.

Spears reportedly enlisted high-powered attorney Laura Wasser to help uphold the pair’s ironclad prenuptial agreement. Us previously reported that Spears and the personal trainer signed a legal document ahead of their nuptials, in which they agreed that Asghari will receive “$1 million per every two years” of the marriage, capping at $10 million after 15 years. Asghari also waived any claims to Britney’s music catalog and his name isn’t listed on the deed of their shared home. The duo had agreed to put the house in a limited liability company (LLC).

Neither Spears nor Asghari have publicly shared what led to the downfall of their marriage, but a second source doubted that it was a result of infidelity.

“Their friends would be really surprised if Britney cheated and they just don’t see that as a possibility,” the insider said earlier this month. “Although things seemed OK on the surface, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Sam just wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney.”

Asghari later broke his silence on the separation on Thursday, August 17, writing via Instagram Story that they “decided to end our journey together.” He added: “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Asghari stepped out for the first time on Monday, August 21 when he took his dogs for a walk without his wedding ring. According to the first source, he is in good spirits.

“Sam is leaning heavily on his family for support and they’ve all been amazing,” the insider tells Us. “He’s actually doing really well and is looking forward to the next chapter of his life.”