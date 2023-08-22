Sam Asghari recently joked about choosing a “disguise” to hide from the paparazzi, but he didn’t wear one — or his wedding ring — during his latest outing.

Asghari, 29, was spotted walking his dog in Pasadena on Monday, August 21, in photos obtained by TMZ. Dressed casually in tan pants and a black tank top, Asghari accessorized his look with a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap. His wedding band, however, was noticeably missing from his left hand.

The occasion marked the first time Asghari has been seen in public since he filed for divorce from Britney Spears on Wednesday, August 16. It was also the first time he’s been photographed since claiming he planned to wear a wig outside, presumably because of the heightened public interest in his split from Spears, 41.

“Help me choose paparazzi disguise,” he joked via his Instagram Story on Saturday, August 19, sharing several photos of himself in various wigs and glasses.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday that Spears and Asghari called it quits after just over one year of marriage. In his divorce petition, Asghari listed July 28 as his and Spears’ separation date. The twosome met in 2016 on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video and got engaged in November 2021.

Asghari publicly commented on the split one day after filing for divorce. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” he wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 17. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

“S–t happens,” he added before making a request of his followers. “Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears, for her part, spoke out on Friday, August 18, in her own Instagram statement. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” she wrote. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

Earlier this month, an insider exclusively told Us that Spears and Asghari had stopped speaking amid their divorce. “She’s not letting [Sam] in the home and they aren’t talking,” the source explained. “They have had problems for a while and all of the drama surrounding Britney was incredibly hard for Sam to take.”

The insider went on to say that Asghari “tried to make it work” but was having difficulty coping with the “intensity” surrounding Spears. “It’s been draining, yet his love never wavered,” the source told Us. “He just wishes people understood the depth of what they’re going through.”