Police Release Statement on Amber Portwood’s Missing Fiance Gary Wayt

Gary Wayt, fiancé of Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood, was seen at an Oklahoma Verizon store, police confirmed to Us Weekly.

Us first reported Thursday that North Carolina authorities spotted Wayt, 39, on video footage at the store 900 miles from where he was last seen.

“Gary has been confirmed to have been in Oklahoma at a Verizon store,” Bryson City Police Chief Charlie Robinson shared in a statement. “We have information he was in New Mexico at one point. Gary will stay as a missing person until he contacts Bryson City Police and or contacts another law enforcement officer. This is all the information we can share at this time.”

Robinson added that if anyone has information on Wayt, they can contact authorities at 828-488-3050 or 828-488-2196.

Authorities also noted that Wayt was last spotted in the state on Sunday, June 9 outside a Bryson City Walgreens. He was last seen driving a 2009 gray Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana license plates. Authorities describe him as 205 pounds. and bald with brown eyes.

Portwood and Wayt were in Bryson City for a wedding. A source told Us that the couple had an “emotional” conversation, which led to Gary leaving in his car without her and not taking his cell phone. Portwood said he took his keys and wallet and noted that the car does not have GPS.

Another insider described Portwood, 34, to Us as “distraught” by Wayt’s disappearance.

“[She has been] beside herself and worried about him,” the source said. “He should have been home by now if he was driving [back] home to Indiana. It doesn’t appear he has been to their house in Indiana. Amber is distraught. She has friends helping to locate him.”

“This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried,” Portwood said on a YouTube stream on Wednesday, June 12. “There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that. He is a missing person right now.”

She continued, “Nobody has found or heard from him yet. I’m trying my best to not think the worst. I have not ate [sic] in three days. I slept maybe an hour.”

Portwood and ex Gary Shirley share 15-year-old daughter Leah. She shares son James, 4, with ex Andrew Glennon. She and Wayt met on a dating app in January and became engaged this month.

“She’s really, really happy,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “The pair have already been working on building a solid foundation ahead of tying the knot. They’ve been in couple’s therapy and talk about everything. They’re being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson