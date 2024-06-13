Amber Portwood’s fiancé, Gary Wayt, was located on video by North Carolina authorities on Tuesday, June 11, Us Weekly can confirm exclusively.

According to Bryson City police, Wayt, 39, was seen in Oklahoma via video footage — over 900 miles away from where he was last seen with Portwood, 34.

Police noted that Wayt had previously been spotted outside of a Walgreens in Bryson City, North Carolina, on Sunday, June 9. Wayt was subsequently reported missing by Portwood with an incident report revealing that the investigation remains active. Wayt was last seen driving a 2009 gray Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana license plates

A second source told Us that Portwood was “distraught” by Wayt’s disappearance.

“[She has been] beside herself and worried about him,” the insider said. “He should have been home by now if he was driving [back] home to Indiana. It doesn’t appear he has been to their house in Indiana. Amber is distraught. She has friends helping to locate him.”

Portwood and Wayt had traveled to a family wedding in Bryson City over the weekend.

“They were spending several days in the Smoky Mountains,” a second source previously told Us. “On Sunday, June 9, they had a conversation that turned emotional. Gary left in the car without her and in the process, he left his cell phone behind.”

Portwood broke her silence on the ordeal on Wednesday, June 12.

“This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried,” she tearfully said during a YouTube stream. “There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that. He is a missing person right now.”

She continued, “Nobody has found or heard from him yet. I’m trying my best to not think the worst. I have not ate [sic] in three days. I slept maybe an hour.”

Portwood’s ex Gary Shirley, with whom she shares 15-year-old daughter Leah, spoke out amid the situation.

“We need to find this man @carolebaskincat @kristina_shirley3. Prayers for a safe return. #findgary,” Shirley, 37, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, tagging his wife, Kristina, and Tiger King alum Carole Baskin.

Portwood also shares son James, 4, with ex Andrew Glennon, who relocated to California.

Portwood, for her part, moved on with Wayt earlier this year after meeting on a dating app and they got engaged earlier this month.

“She’s really, really happy,” another source exclusively told Us. “The pair have already been working on building a solid foundation ahead of tying the knot. “They’ve been in couple’s therapy and talk about everything. They’re being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start.”

Wayt made his Teen Mom: Next Chapter debut in the June 6 episode of the MTV series.

“This is my boyfriend,” she said during a cast Zoom call. “We are now officially a couple.”

Wayt then replied, “Hello everybody. My name is actually Gary believe it or not.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson