Is Porsha Williams facing trouble with the Internal Revenue Service for failure to pay her taxes? The Real Housewives of Atlanta star seemingly dodged that bullet.

The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday, April 10, that Williams, 37, owed the IRS more than $240,000 in back taxes. The website further claimed that the reality star’s property was at risk of being seized by the government due to the ordeal.

However, the Bravo personality is in the clear, according to a source. “Porsha employs professionals to handle her finances and was totally unaware of any issue related to money owed to the IRS,” the insider tells Us Weekly. “The bill has been settled — there are no outstanding debts.”

Williams welcomed her first child with her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, on March 22. She gave fans a glimpse at her daughter, Pilar, days later on Instagram.

The former model shared pics of the couple cradling their baby girl via Instagram on Tuesday, April 9. “My wittle F A M I L Y,” she captioned the post. “#MyHeartIsFull.”

Last month, Williams engaged in a nasty back-and-forth with her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar NeNe Leakes. “@neneleakes is so miserable and ain’t happy for nobody,” the former wrote via Instagram. “It’s not a contest I’m just living my life and being blessed.”

The new mom accused her castmate of fat-shaming her days after she gave birth. In response, the Glee alum, 51, posted screenshots of texts she sent to her costar congratulating her on the arrival.

The women went head to head in Us’ exclusive sneak peek of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. “She likes to tell people I am not a supportive friend,” Williams claimed in the clip of the Sunday, April 7, episode. “You haven’t been supportive of me either.” Leakes, for her part, alleged that the same could be said for her frenemy.

