Keeping receipts. NeNe Leakes responded to Porsha Williams’ claims that she fat-shamed her after she gave birth with a few screenshot texts of her own.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum, 51, claimed to have sent her costar, 37, an uplifting message after she welcomed her 1-week-old daughter, Pilar, with fiancé Dennis McKinley that read, “Today your life changed. Congratulations! No matter where we are in our relationship, being a mother is a true blessing and only women can bring life into this world. That day in Destin Fl when you said you ‘might be pregnant’ I was genuinely happy for you then and now.”

Leakes also shared what appeared to be Williams’ in-kind response, which read, “Hey, Sorry just getting back to you. We got home from hospital a day ago and we [sic] been adjusting to being home. Baby Pilar is so precious she has been doing so well! My mom kept her downstairs for us so we could rest and I feel like a million bucks lol I’m still just taking it super easy cuz I had a c section but other than that we are great! Thank you for checking in and yes I do know you genuinely cared thank you.”

The New Normal alum captioned the now-deleted post with a message to the model: “@porsha4real this is what I sent you after you gave birth! I sent you text messages last night after I saw on social media what you had said. I could have responded back on social media, but I decided to text rather than do that!”

She then threw a jab the Platinum Wedding alum’s way, adding, “I know you need viewers to tune into your 3 episode commercial, which is why you doing the most! Bye ankles. #HBIC.”

The Sharknado 5: Global Swimming star responded in the comments, denouncing the pair’s friendship. “And this is why you are sick!” she wrote. “You started with me [sic] night and now you play victim! It’s too hard being friends with you. I’m done … so Enjoy being exposed … talk about that on your closet special sis.”

Earlier on Friday, Williams dragged the Dancing With the Stars alum for allegedly commenting on her body days after her daughter was born.

“This is what my so called ‘Big sis’ sent me lastnight [sic] 6 days after giving birth,” she captioned a series of texts that appeared to show Leakes chewing her out. “Yes I posted this since you wanna go on live and speak on me yet again talk & about these text [sic] I figured I’d let them see for themselves!”

The texts began: “You lying ass big fat hungry bitch! You know i never put my hands on you! Marlo [Hampton] Cynthia [Bailey] nor Kandi [Burruss] can EVER say that!” NeNe allegedly wrote in the messages. “You want an excuse for going in my closet without my permission so You can talk yo fake s–t on IG all you want but remember my house is lit wit cameras!”

The former Glee star also allegedly insulted her castmate’s hair and shape in the message, with one referring to her as a “big piggy with the busted shape.”

Williams allegedly responded, “Girl I know you and them granddaddy long legs and box body not coming for my body !!!!” to which Leakes replied, “You worry ‘bout them extra small baby ankles you rockin! Hopefully they hold up that giant body. Try dieting! … That’s something you have never been good at.”

The two women have been feuding for some time, with the Never Make the Same Mistake Twice coauthor icing her costar out in December: “There’s no reason that NeNe and Porsha can’t be friends,” a source told Us at the time. “It’s on NeNe’s end. There’s nothing Porsha can do to maintain a friendship with NeNe if it’s going to be like this.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!