Drama is boiling over in ATL. Porsha Williams called out her Real Housewives of Atlanta costar NeNe Leakes for commenting on her body just days after the new mom delivered her first child.

“This is what my so called ‘Big sis’ sent me lastnight [sic] 6 days after giving birth. @neneleakes is so miserable and ain’t happy for nobody. It’s not a contest I’m just living my life and being blessed,” Williams, 37, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 29. “Yes I posted this since you wanna go on live and speak on me yet again talk & about these text [sic] I figured I’d let them see for themselves!”

She added: “#FatShamingANewMomShameOnYou #NonsupportiveEdglessbird #IsThisYourQueen?”

In the series of texts Williams posted, Leakes, 51, came after her costar. “You lying ass big fat hungry bitch! You know i never put my hands on you! Marlo [Hampton] Cynthia [Bailey] nor Kandi [Burruss] can EVER say that!” she wrote. “You want an excuse for going in my closet without my permission so You can talk yo fake s–t on IG all you want but remember my house is lit wit cameras!” (During a March episode, the Dancing With the Stars alum erupted after Williams and Burruss went in her closet.)

The Glee alum continued: “Oh and don’t forget who was by your side & saved yo wack ass when u pulled Kenya [Moore] off that sofa. Don’t forget nobody f–ked with u in San Fran or in Spain but ME! If u got something to say, say the truth because if i put my hands on you, you will know it.”

Leakes then insulted Williams’ hair, writing: “Oh and remember you had your hair flipped over yo thin bald spot! I have hair but if i don’t, i have enough money to buy all the wigs & Extensions i want.”

The Sharknado 5 actress denied her castmate’s allegations. “You know dayum well I ain’t recorded that in no studio to set you up ! Kiss my ass!” she replied. “How dare you make that claim I would not conspire no s–t like that !!”

After calling Williams “so full of s–t,” Leakes compared the rivals’ episode counts. “Yo day is coming just like it has in the past!” she threatened. “Imma lot of things but what i don’t do is f–k over people and lie for no reason! … Just remember I’m the HBIC that YOU want to be!”

The women concluded their back-and-forth by body-shaming each other. Leakes dubbed Williams a “big piggy with the busted shape,” while the Dish Nation cohost responded: “Girl I know you and them granddaddy long legs and box body not coming for my body !!!!”

The New Normal alum hit back: “You worry bout them extra small baby ankles you rockin! Hopefully they hold up that giant body. Try dieting! … That’s something you have never been good at.”

Williams gave birth to daughter Pilar with her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, on March 22.

A source revealed to Us Weekly in December 2018 that Leakes had left her costar “out in the cold,” adding: “There’s no reason that NeNe and Porsha can’t be friends. It’s on NeNe’s end. There’s nothing Porsha can do to maintain a friendship with NeNe if it’s going to be like this.”

Williams has since deleted her Instagram post.

