Is there a mutual lack of support between NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams? That’s how it appears in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of part one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion.

At the reunion, a very pregnant Porsha says NeNe “ain’t been to s—t” when it comes to helping her out during her pregnancy, explaining that the New Normal alum skipped both the baby shower and the gender reveal party. “You ain’t been to nothing for me,” Porsha added, admitting that it hurt her feelings.

NeNe, 51, sarcastically responded, “It did? Aww.”

“She likes to tell people I am not a supportive friend. You haven’t been supportive of me either,” the former model tells NeNe. However, the Glee alum claims that’s because before all of that, Porsha didn’t support her.

The war between the women is far from over. The reunion was taped on March 7 and afterward, NeNe unfollowed five of her seven castmates, Porsha included, as well as Andy Cohen on Instagram. Then, on Friday, March 29, Porsha shared screenshots on Instagram of her alleged text messages with NeNe.

In the alleged messages (which were later deleted), NeNe called Porsha a “lying ass big fat hungry bitch” and a “big piggy with the busted shape.” Porsha welcomed daughter Pilar, with fiancé Dennis McKinley, six days before.

In response to Porsha’s Instagram, NeNe tried to prove how great of a friend she was by sharing a text she sent Porsha congratulating her on the birth of her first child.’

“This is what I sent you after you gave birth! I sent you text messages last night after I saw on social media what you had said. I could have responded back on social media, but I decided to text rather than do that,” she captioned the now-deleted post. “I know you need viewers to tune into your 3 episode commercial, which is why you doing the most! Bye ankles. #HBIC.”

Part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!