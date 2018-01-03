Pregnant America Ferrera Celebrates With ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Cast

Aunts galore! The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast — including Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn — reunited to celebrate America Ferrera’s pregnancy on Tuesday, January 2.

The longtime friends posed for an adorable photo together as they rubbed the Superstore actress’ baby bump.

“Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We’ve got work to do for the next generation,” Ferrera, 33, captioned via Instagram.

Tamblyn, who posted the same pic, added: “Didn’t think anything could beat starting off the new year with the #TIMESUP Legal Defense Fund initiative yesterday, but then…” she wrote. (One day earlier, Ferrera and more helped to launch the new anti-sexual harassment campaign Time’s Up.)

The foursome have been close since starring in the first movie of the franchise in 2005. Even more, they’ve been teasing a possible third film for more than a year now.

“We’ve been a part of each other’s lives in really meaningful ways that go beyond making a movie together,” the Ugly Betty alum told Entertainment Weekly in 2013. “We almost forget that we made a movie together because our friendship was created from so many other experiences. The fact that our friendship started in this beautiful film that was so meaningful to all of us and to our lives and our careers and to our friendship, we are always so grateful for it.”

Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, announced on Sunday that they are expecting their first child together — and their baby-to-be will have plenty of playmates. Bledel and husband Vincent Kartheiser secretly welcomed a baby boy in 2015. Lively and Ryan Reynolds are parents of daughters James, 3, and Ines, 15 months. And Tamblyn and husband David Cross welcomed baby girl Marlow in February 2017.

