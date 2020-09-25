Call the movers! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have purchased a $17.5 million Beverly Hills mansion ahead of the birth of their third child.

The 10,700 square-foot property — which was listed by Sally Forster Jones of Compass — is located in the Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills, according to the Wall Street Journal. The house has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms — including a master suite with suede panel walls, dual walk-in closets and a balcony.

The mansion boasts 24-foot tall ceilings and glass walls with marble and wood details throughout the home. There is also a gourmet kitchen, a home theater, a bar and a lounge with a temperature-controlled wine cellar. The formal dining area and casual living room are situated on either side of a double-sided fireplace.

As for the grounds, Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, can enjoy a 100-foot-long saltwater infinity pool, a pool house, a sunken fire pit and a motor court.

The couple listed their $23.95 million mansion — which is also located in Beverly Hills — weeks earlier. The 8,500-square-foot property included seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The Cravings author and Legend’s move comes one month after the pair announced they are expecting their third child together. They also share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Teigen revealed in August that she found out about her pregnancy after she underwent breast implantation removal surgery in June.

“I was scared,” she tweeted at the time. “Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure. So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be OK.”

Legend told Cosmopolitan U.K. on Wednesday, September 23, that Teigen’s pregnancy wasn’t planned. The model had previously conceived with the help of in vitro fertilization.

“It was truly a surprise,” the “All of Me’ singer explained. “We had struggled to conceive naturally all this time and figured it would never happen. I guess all of our time spent at home together was enough to conquer any fertility challenges we had. We thought it couldn’t happen this way and were worried that something would go wrong but so far all the tests have come back great and we feel very good.”