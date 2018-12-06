Doing her part! Duchess Meghan is making the world a better place and investing her time in the next generation.

The Suits alum, 37, made a surprise appearance at Kings College in London on Wednesday, December 5, to join university leaders, academics and scholarships students from around the world to discuss issues facing modern society. The pregnant royal attended the event, hosted by the Association of Commonwealth Universities, to talk about how research can help resolve human trafficking, slavery, gender equality, peace and reconciliation and climate change.

Meghan stunned in a black T-shirt and wore her hair in loose waves as she sat alongside other leaders for the meeting. Pencil in hand, the former actress took notes as she participated in the conversation.

The appearance came one day after Meghan attended a Christmas Carol service in London, where she revealed that her bump has popped. The former lifestyle blogger is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry in the spring of 2019.

The Duchess of Sussex previously expressed her support for university students in October while speaking to University of the South Pacific scholars in Fiji. “As a university graduate, I know the personal feeling of pride and excitement that comes with attending university,” the Northwestern University graduate said at the time. “From the moment you receive your acceptance letter to the exams you spend countless late nights studying for, the lifelong friendships you make with your fellow alumni to the moment that you receive your diploma, the journey of higher education is an incredible, impactful and pivotal one.”

Meghan also revealed that she put herself through college with “scholarships, financial aid programs and work-study, where my earnings from a job on campus went directly towards my tuition.” She added: “Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly, the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital.”

The former lifestyle blogger shared another meaningful sentiment about education and women’s rights during a speech in New Zealand later in October.

“Women’s suffrage is not simply about the right to vote for women, but also what that represents: the basic and fundamental human right of all people, including those members of society who’ve been marginalized whether for reasons of race, gender, ethnicity or orientation, to be able to participate in the choices for their future and their community,” she said at the time. “All that separates, whether race, class, creed or sex, is inhuman and must be overcome.”

