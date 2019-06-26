It’s been nearly a decade since Elin Nordegren and Tiger Woods called it quits, but the pregnant 39-year-old still has love for the game of golf!

Nordegren, who is expecting her third child, recently hit the golf course with her current boyfriend, Jordan Cameron. The Swedish model showed off her growing baby bump in all-black for the outing, while the former NFL player opted for more traditional golf gear in a white Southern Methodist University polo and black hat.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the couple are expanding their family. Nordegren and Woods, who split in 2010 following his infidelity scandal, share 12-year-old daughter Sam and 10-year-old son Charlie. Nordegren debuted her baby bump at her son’s flag football game on June 7.

Cameron, for his part, has a son named Tristan from a previous relationship. The former football pro retired from the NFL in March 2017 after suffering four concussions in four years.

According to an insider, Nordegren and Cameron, who have yet to publicly comment on their romance, are “very happy about the pregnancy.”

“Elin maintains a low profile and has a normal, boring life,” the insider told Us, noting that the pair met more than a year ago. “Florida allows her to live that quiet life. I hear she’s surprised that people care this much that she’s pregnant.”

Woods, meanwhile, started dating girlfriend Erica Herman in 2017. The professional athlete has also maintained a good relationship with his ex-wife.

“[Elin has] been one of my best friends and I’ve talked to her about so many different things and she does the same thing with me back and forth,” Woods gushed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2016. “We communicate so much better now, it’s incredible. I wish we would have done that earlier on.”

