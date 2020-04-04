California girl! Katy Perry shared the sex of her first baby with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and the reveal was literally the icing on the cake.

“It’s a girl,” the pregnant “Small Talk” singer, 35, captioned a photo of Bloom, 43, smiling into the camera with pink frosting on his face via Instagram on Friday, April 3.

Perry revealed that she would love to welcome a little girl at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup cricket final on March 8.

“I hope it’s a girl,” she told the crowd in Melbourne, Australia, while showing off her baby bump in a pink, retro-themed dress.

The “Roar” singer announced her pregnancy with the release of her “Never Worn White” music video on March 5. In the video, Perry unveiled her baby bump while wearing a sheer white dress.

“Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore. Or carry around a big purse lol,” the California native tweeted at the time.

Later that day, Perry explained that she felt sharing the news with her fans in a music video was the best way to make the announcement.

“I am excited. We’re excited and happy,” she said in an Instagram Live video. “It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together with each other.”

Days later, the Grammy nominee opened up about why she decided now is the time for her to finally be a mom.

“I wasn’t ready a couple years ago, and I did the work to get ready,” Perry said during her appearance on “Fifi, Fev & Byron” on March 9. “So now I see a baby and it’s just time for me. It’s the right time.”

She added, “I’m that girl that had the box [of] baby clothes before there was even a thought or even an Orlando Bloom. I’m excited about that.”

The Lord of the Rings star was previously married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. The former couple share 9-year-old son, Flynn. Perry, for her part, was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.