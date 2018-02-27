Khloé Kardashian — love expert? The pregnant reality star recently broke down the qualities of a good relationship for her fans.

“This can be a very long and specific answer, so I’m going to give you a few bullet points,” Kardashian, 33, wrote on her app on Tuesday, February 27. “But a good relationship really depends on what you value in your own life and consider good. With that being said, here are my eight key points.”

The Good American designer shared a graphic of her tips that read, “Trust. Communication when there is misunderstanding. Allowing one another to evolve and grow. Allowing yourselves to miss one another. Compromise, compromise, compromise — and no, that doesn’t mean you are weak. It means your growing up.”

“Don’t try to change people. We must accept them for who they are,” she continued. “Forgive quickly and honestly. Be vulnerable and open about love.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September that Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their first child together. The following month, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the couple, who started dating in August 2016, are having a baby boy. The gender reveal will play out on the March 4 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Revenge Body host, who confirmed her pregnancy in December, gushed about her relationship with the NBA star earlier this month.

“‘When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before’ Thank you my love,” Kardashian captioned a photo of the duo in front of balloons that spelled out “I <3 U” on February 16.

