Keeping it all in the family! Pregnant Kylie Jenner posed for Love magazine, and revealed via Instagram that the cover was shot by her sister, Kendall Jenner, and the interview was done by her mom, Kris Jenner.

“Merry Christmas! Thank you @thelovemagazine @kegrand for this special cover shot by @kendalljenner & interview by @krisjenner #love19 🎁,” the 20-year-old reality star wrote on Monday, December 25.

As previously reported, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in September that Kylie is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. The next month, multiple sources confirmed to Us that she is pregnant with a girl.

The Lip Kit creator has yet to comment on her pregnancy publicly, and fans were disappointed when she was not included in the annual Kardashian family Christmas card. The famous family began teasing the card on December 1 via social media, sharing one picture a day from their photoshoot with photographer Eli Linnetz.

After Kylie was left out of the photos, fans speculated that the card posted on Christmas Day would serve as the Life of Kylie star’s pregnancy confirmation, but unlike her pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian, who confirmed she is expecting with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on December 20, Kylie was not included in the card and has remained silent on the subject.

On the Love magazine cover, Kylie is wearing a red sweater and matching red lip. The issue, which says “#WeLoveKylie” on it, celebrates powerful women of 2018. Kris also shared the cover on Instagram.

“Kendall!!! I’m blown away you shot this gorgeous picture of your sister for Love Magazine!!! You look stunning Kylie!!!! So proud of you both ❤️,” the 62-year-old momager wrote on Monday. “Thanks for having us Katie Grand!!! #proudmama @kegrand@thelovemagazine #LOVE #Repost@kyliejenner.”

Kendall, 22, has shared her love for photography on social media in the past. She posted photos that she took of her friend and fellow model Bella Hadid over the summer.

