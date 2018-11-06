Porsha Williams is back under her own roof. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who is expecting her first child, confirmed that she has returned home after a brief hospitalization.

“Home Sweet Home,” the 37-year-old wrote in a message shared on her Instagram Story late Monday, November 5. “Thank you so much for all your thoughts and prayers.”

NeNe Leakes was the first to reveal the news of her pregnant castmate’s health scare. “Send some prayers and good vibes to our Tink Tink @porsha4real today,” Leakes, 50, captioned an Instagram photo on Sunday, November 4, that showed Williams’ arm hooked up to an IV in a hospital bed.

A source later confirmed to Us Weekly that the Dish Nation host had experienced “extreme pain” due to fibroid complications, but noted that the baby was doing “fine.”

Williams announced her pregnancy in September, three months after she debuted her relationship with entrepreneur Dennis McKinley on social media. She later threw a gender reveal party and found out that she is having a baby girl.

Us confirmed in October that the Bravo personality got engaged to McKinley, 42. She was previously married to former NFL quarterback Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013.

Williams and McKinley went shopping for an engagement ring on the season 11 premiere of RHOA, which aired on Sunday night. The diamond sparklers they previewed ranged in price from $145,000 to $552,000, but McKinley assured Williams that he did not have a budget because he sold “like, 2,000 hot dogs this week” at one of his restaurants.

“Dennis brings out a different side in me. I’m laid back with him and we are just in love,” the reality star recently told Us exclusively. “Fortunately for the viewers, they catch us early on in the relationship. So we’re kinda going through a lot of firsts together, a lot of milestones on the show together.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

