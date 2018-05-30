President Donald Trump Breaks His Silence on Roseanne Barr Scandal, Slams ABC

You knew it was coming. President Donald Trump broke his silence on Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets by slamming ABC exec Bob Iger.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC,” the commander in chief, 71, tweeted on Wednesday, May 30. “Maybe I just didn’t get the call?” (It is unclear what comments Trump is referring to.)

Trump’s reaction comes one day after Barr, 65, made headlines for comparing Jarrett, an Obama White House aide, to the “Muslim Brotherhood” and “Planet of the Apes.” Soon after, the comedian faced a wave of backlash from fans, costars and ABC, who announced they’d be canceling the Roseanne revival despite having previously renewed the sitcom for a second season. Barr has also since been dropped by her talent agency, ICM Partners.

The outspoken actress, who hasn’t shied away from expressing support for Trump, took to Twitter earlier on Wednesday to share an update on how she’s been handling the news.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!! – I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” she wrote. “I will be on Joe Rogan’s podcast Friday.”

She added: “Guys I did something unforgivable so do not defend me.”

Trump has voiced his admiration for Barr in the past. The real estate magnate called the actress back in March to congratulate her on the Roseanne revival ratings. Barr also raved about Trump in an April interview with the Jersusalem Post, saying that he’s “just a showbusines person and he was always nice to me.”

