Love is in the air? Presley Gerber and Sydney Brooke sparked romance rumors on Friday, April 17, after posting a steamy photo together.

“Bonnie and Clyde,” Gerber, 20, wrote alongside a photo of himself kissing Brooke on Friday. In the snap, the California native wore a backwards hat and white tank top, while his new love opted for a bandana on her head and big sunglasses.

On Thursday, Gerber challenged his followers to a game of H.O.R.S.E. while staying at his parents’ house in California amid the coronavirus quarantine. He also showed off more body ink by sharing a video of himself playing basketball shirtless.

A few weeks before Gerber shared the sexy photo of himself and Brooke with his followers, he seemingly poked fun at reports that he was dating Brooke.

“We work together… literally @cafehabanamalibu 🤞🏼,” the model wrote on March 30 via Instagram, alongside a photo of the duo walking around in Malibu, California.

The initial snapshot, which was taken one day prior, caused some people to think that Gerber was in relationship with Brooke. He pointed out in his repost of the image that they were simply coworkers “literally” working side by side at his dad Rande Gerber’s restaurant, Café Habana.

On March 29, Presley fueled fans’ speculation further by sharing a black-and-white photo via his Instagram Story of a girl wearing nothing but a thong, laying out in the sun. “Blessed,” he wrote alongside the cheeky photo at the time.

Presley was last linked to model Cameron Rorrison. The former flames began dating in May 2018 and broke up sometime in early 2020.

The two still follow each other on Instagram, and were last spotted together in February, when Rorrison popped up in Presley’s Instagram Live video where he defended his “misunderstood” face tattoo.

“[His] parents love it, by the way,” the Elite LA model said in the February 8 video.

“I don’t feel very understood, I guess,” Presley told his followers in the same clip, when asked about the meaning of his ink, which was done by celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy.